Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] Revenue clocked in at $122.70 million, down -86.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACOR] loss -25.04% on the last trading session, reaching $0.33 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Acorda Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

INBRIJA® (levodopa inhalation powder) Q1 2022 net revenue of $3.7 million; 26% decrease from Q1 2021.

AMPYRA® (dalfampridine) Q1 2022 net revenue of $14.9 million; 27% decrease from Q1 2021.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. represents 13.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.37 million with the latest information. ACOR stock price has been found in the range of $0.3333 to $0.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 160.13K shares, ACOR reached a trading volume of 6937531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACOR shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACOR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $31 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for ACOR stock

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.68. With this latest performance, ACOR shares dropped by -74.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.85 for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1704, while it was recorded at 0.4243 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6223 for the last 200 days.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.24 and a Gross Margin at +44.56. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.54.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.54.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. go to 29.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 25.50% of ACOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACOR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 707,218, which is approximately -0.971% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 649,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in ACOR stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.21 million in ACOR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ACOR] by around 19,088 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 667,935 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 2,683,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,370,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACOR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,779 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 449,157 shares during the same period.