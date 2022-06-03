Zillow Group Inc. [Z] stock Resumed by Jefferies analyst, price target now $75

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] jumped around 2.16 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $41.55 at the close of the session, up 5.48%. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Half of Americans cry at least once while buying a home.

More than 65% of Gen Z buyers and 61% of millennial buyers report crying at least once during their home-buying journey, according to a new Zillow survey.

Buying a home in today’s competitive market can be a stressful experience, often most similar to the stress of planning a wedding or being fired. A new Zillow® survey1 shows 50% of home buyers say the process left them in tears, with Gen Zers and millennials — many of whom are first-time home buyers – far more likely to cry at least once during their home-buying journey. More than 65% of Gen Z buyers and 61% of millennial buyers cried at least once when going through the process of purchasing their home.

Zillow Group Inc. stock is now -34.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. Z Stock saw the intraday high of $42.20 and lowest of $39.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 124.70, which means current price is +20.61% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, Z reached a trading volume of 5016373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on Z stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83.

How has Z stock performed recently?

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.01. With this latest performance, Z shares dropped by -5.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.66 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.27, while it was recorded at 40.12 for the last single week of trading, and 63.57 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]

There are presently around $7,043 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,675,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $932.57 million in Z stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $416.68 million in Z stock with ownership of nearly 8.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

236 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 21,547,342 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 35,301,546 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 121,948,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,797,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,540,856 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 4,891,082 shares during the same period.