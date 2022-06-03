Yext Inc. [YEXT] is -46.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Yext Inc. [NYSE: YEXT] price surged by 3.09 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Casio Visitors Convert 3x More with Yext eCommerce Search.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

After a successful launch in Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore, the electronics company plans to make Yext the standard for the rest of its global websites. .

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, and Casio Computer Co., Ltd., the multinational electronics manufacturing corporation, today announced the results of a collaborative effort to modernize several of Casio’s regional websites with Yext eCommerce Search.

A sum of 3768811 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.69M shares. Yext Inc. shares reached a high of $5.365 and dropped to a low of $5.14 until finishing in the latest session at $5.33.

The one-year YEXT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.87. The average equity rating for YEXT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Yext Inc. [YEXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YEXT shares is $6.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YEXT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Yext Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Yext Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16.50 to $5.25, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on YEXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yext Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for YEXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for YEXT in the course of the last twelve months was 79.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

YEXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Yext Inc. [YEXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.35. With this latest performance, YEXT shares dropped by -9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.77 for Yext Inc. [YEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.86, while it was recorded at 5.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yext Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yext Inc. [YEXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.03 and a Gross Margin at +74.83. Yext Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.33.

Yext Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Yext Inc. [YEXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $451 million, or 69.50% of YEXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YEXT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,086,232, which is approximately 17.082% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,289,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.37 million in YEXT stocks shares; and LEAD EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $36.06 million in YEXT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yext Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Yext Inc. [NYSE:YEXT] by around 28,278,256 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 30,606,140 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 28,302,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,187,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YEXT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,149,031 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 6,938,737 shares during the same period.