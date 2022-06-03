why Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.92

Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ: EPZM] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.484 during the day while it closed the day at $0.47. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Epizyme Presents Updates from SYMPHONY-1 Tazemetostat + R2 Combination Study in Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting.

Updated Activity Data from Phase 1b Portion of the Study Shows Continued Improvement in Both Objective and Complete Response Rates.

Update Includes Response Data for Sub-Group of Patients Who Are Rituximab-Refractory and with POD24.

Epizyme Inc. stock has also loss -3.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EPZM stock has declined by -69.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -84.07% and lost -81.36% year-on date.

The market cap for EPZM stock reached $74.48 million, with 144.20 million shares outstanding and 123.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, EPZM reached a trading volume of 4253381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPZM shares is $5.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Epizyme Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Epizyme Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on EPZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Epizyme Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93.

EPZM stock trade performance evaluation

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.66. With this latest performance, EPZM shares dropped by -30.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.74 for Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7500, while it was recorded at 0.4388 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7291 for the last 200 days.

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] shares currently have an operating margin of -630.54 and a Gross Margin at +69.03. Epizyme Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -670.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.01.

Epizyme Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Epizyme Inc. go to 38.00%.

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $62 million, or 93.20% of EPZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPZM stocks are: RP MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 31,833,334, which is approximately 247.273% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 15,522,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.44 million in EPZM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.47 million in EPZM stock with ownership of nearly 41.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Epizyme Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ:EPZM] by around 66,692,929 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 6,105,023 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 77,126,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,924,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPZM stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,992,071 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,772,992 shares during the same period.