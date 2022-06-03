Wall Street Analyst Downgrade NetApp Inc. [NTAP]. What else is Wall St. saying

NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ: NTAP] surged by $0.39 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $73.67 during the day while it closed the day at $72.90. The company report on June 2, 2022 that NetApp to Participate in Upcoming Technology Conference.

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data centric software company, today announced the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the following conference:.

William Blair Growth Stock ConferenceMike Berry, EVP, Finance and CFOJune 7, 2022Presentation: 8:40 – 9:10 a.m. Central Time.

NetApp Inc. stock has also gained 4.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NTAP stock has declined by -9.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.51% and lost -20.75% year-on date.

The market cap for NTAP stock reached $15.65 billion, with 223.00 million shares outstanding and 222.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, NTAP reached a trading volume of 3841456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NetApp Inc. [NTAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTAP shares is $96.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NetApp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for NetApp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $96, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on NTAP stock. On March 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NTAP shares from 85 to 102.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetApp Inc. is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTAP in the course of the last twelve months was 21.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

NTAP stock trade performance evaluation

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.98. With this latest performance, NTAP shares dropped by -1.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.96, while it was recorded at 72.18 for the last single week of trading, and 85.51 for the last 200 days.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetApp Inc. [NTAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +66.21. NetApp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Total Capital for NTAP is now 33.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 157.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 401.75. Additionally, NTAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 394.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] managed to generate an average of $66,364 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.NetApp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NetApp Inc. [NTAP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetApp Inc. go to 8.80%.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,492 million, or 92.30% of NTAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,823,258, which is approximately 1.153% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,123,788 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in NTAP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.28 billion in NTAP stock with ownership of nearly -10.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NetApp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ:NTAP] by around 14,475,260 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 19,422,442 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 165,963,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,860,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTAP stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,752,829 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 1,700,669 shares during the same period.