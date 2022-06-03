Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II [VGII] gain 0.71% so far this year. What now?

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE: VGII] loss -0.05% or 0.0 points to close at $9.94 with a heavy trading volume of 3460046 shares. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Grove Collaborative Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Updated Guidance.

Releases Annual Plastic Scorecard and Sustainability Report.

Grove Collaborative, Inc. (“Grove” or “the Company”), a certified B Corp™ and leading sustainable consumer products company, today reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $9.94, the shares rose to $9.95 and dropped to $9.925, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VGII points out that the company has recorded 1.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -3.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 108.09K shares, VGII reached to a volume of 3460046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for VGII stock

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II [VGII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, VGII shares gained by 0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VGII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.68 for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II [VGII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.91, while it was recorded at 9.94 for the last single week of trading, and 9.83 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II [VGII]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II [VGII]

28 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE:VGII] by around 4,662,478 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 5,272,402 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 24,951,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,886,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VGII stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,253,146 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 3,248,765 shares during the same period.