UBS slashes price target on News Corporation [NWSA] – find out why.

News Corporation [NASDAQ: NWSA] price plunged by -1.09 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on June 1, 2022 that News Corp Completes Acquisition of Base Chemicals.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Joins OPIS In Expanded Dow Jones Energy, Chemicals and Sustainability Vertical.

News Corp announced that it has completed the acquisition of the Base Chemicals business from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

A sum of 4350471 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.07M shares. News Corporation shares reached a high of $17.625 and dropped to a low of $16.91 until finishing in the latest session at $17.21.

The one-year NWSA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.67. The average equity rating for NWSA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on News Corporation [NWSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $30.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for News Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for News Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on NWSA stock. On February 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NWSA shares from 15 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corporation is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 11.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

NWSA Stock Performance Analysis:

News Corporation [NWSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.99. With this latest performance, NWSA shares dropped by -14.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.60 for News Corporation [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.95, while it was recorded at 17.27 for the last single week of trading, and 21.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into News Corporation Fundamentals:

News Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NWSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corporation go to 19.14%.

News Corporation [NWSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,460 million, or 97.90% of NWSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 55,120,986, which is approximately 9.409% of the company’s market cap and around 0.91% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 54,110,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $941.52 million in NWSA stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $506.02 million in NWSA stock with ownership of nearly -5.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

203 institutional holders increased their position in News Corporation [NASDAQ:NWSA] by around 18,767,478 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 25,847,788 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 326,667,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 371,282,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWSA stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,864,157 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,186,514 shares during the same period.