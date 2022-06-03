The Western Union Company [WU] Is Currently -0.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] traded at a low on 06/02/22, posting a -0.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.84. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Western Union to Present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on June 2nd.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) today announced that the Company will present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday June 2, 2022. The presentation will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and will include comments from Devin McGranahan, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4424226 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Western Union Company stands at 2.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.67%.

The market cap for WU stock reached $6.74 billion, with 393.10 million shares outstanding and 383.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, WU reached a trading volume of 4424226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $19.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2022, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on WU stock. On January 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WU shares from 25 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 10.32.

The Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, WU shares gained by 2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.42 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.15, while it was recorded at 17.89 for the last single week of trading, and 18.80 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.63 and a Gross Margin at +39.36. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 297.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 6.84%.

There are presently around $6,946 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 62,381,077, which is approximately 2.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,542,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $724.9 million in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $397.24 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly 0.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 30,672,171 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 34,915,611 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 322,903,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 388,491,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,134,753 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 14,365,774 shares during the same period.