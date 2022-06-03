Talkspace Inc. [TALK] fell -10.66% so far this year. What now?

Talkspace Inc. [NASDAQ: TALK] closed the trading session at $1.76 on 06/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.31, while the highest price level was $1.80. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Talkspace to Participate in William Blair & Company’s 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company, today announced that Jennifer Fulk, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in William Blair & Company’s 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, including a presentation to be delivered at 12:20 p.m. ET that day.

The audio webcast and related materials will be available online at https://investors.talkspace.com/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.66 percent and weekly performance of 66.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 785.00K shares, TALK reached to a volume of 7375441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Talkspace Inc. [TALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TALK shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TALK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Talkspace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Talkspace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $3, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on TALK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talkspace Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

TALK stock trade performance evaluation

Talkspace Inc. [TALK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.04. With this latest performance, TALK shares gained by 28.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.91 for Talkspace Inc. [TALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4638, while it was recorded at 1.4440 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4591 for the last 200 days.

Talkspace Inc. [TALK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Talkspace Inc. [TALK] shares currently have an operating margin of -82.63 and a Gross Margin at +58.57. Talkspace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.63.

Talkspace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Talkspace Inc. [TALK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $97 million, or 69.80% of TALK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TALK stocks are: NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XIII, LP with ownership of 14,702,972, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, holding 11,340,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.86 million in TALK stocks shares; and REVOLUTION GROWTH MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $11.38 million in TALK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Talkspace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Talkspace Inc. [NASDAQ:TALK] by around 17,342,809 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 11,175,864 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 45,732,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,251,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TALK stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,060,057 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 10,179,892 shares during the same period.