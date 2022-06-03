Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] Is Currently 1.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] gained 1.39% or 0.56 points to close at $40.94 with a heavy trading volume of 10605171 shares. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Suncor Energy, Together with Joint Venture Owners, Plan Restart of West White Rose Project.

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 31, 2022) – Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today announced that concurrent with the decision to restart the West White Rose project by the joint venture owners, Suncor has increased its ownership in the White Rose asset. In exchange for a cash payment of approximately $50 million from Cenovus to Suncor and in accordance with the conditional agreement announced on September 8, 2021, Suncor’s interest in the White Rose asset increases from 27.5% to 40.0% and in the West White Rose project from 26.1% to 38.6%.

It opened the trading session at $40.88, the shares rose to $41.36 and dropped to $40.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SU points out that the company has recorded 68.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -139.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.18M shares, SU reached to a volume of 10605171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $40.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 10.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for SU stock

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.62. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 13.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.98 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.18, while it was recorded at 40.18 for the last single week of trading, and 27.52 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.06 and a Gross Margin at +39.05. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.89.

Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

There are presently around $32,379 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 71,138,637, which is approximately -7.679% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,285,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in SU stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.7 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly -23.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 89,262,520 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 124,000,179 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 588,602,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 801,864,867 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,859,312 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 13,199,644 shares during the same period.