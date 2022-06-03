Stifel lifts Repare Therapeutics Inc. [RPTX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Repare Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RPTX] gained 44.80% on the last trading session, reaching $12.67 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Repare Therapeutics Announces a Worldwide License and Collaboration Agreement with Roche for Camonsertib (RP-3500).

Repare will receive a $125 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to an additional $1.2 billion in potential development, regulatory, commercial and sales milestones, plus royalties on global net product sales.

Repare to host conference call today at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. represents 41.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $517.70 million with the latest information. RPTX stock price has been found in the range of $10.68 to $13.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 167.37K shares, RPTX reached a trading volume of 35884821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Repare Therapeutics Inc. [RPTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPTX shares is $35.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Repare Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Repare Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on RPTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Repare Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 66.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.47.

Trading performance analysis for RPTX stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. [RPTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.41. With this latest performance, RPTX shares gained by 9.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.50 for Repare Therapeutics Inc. [RPTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.25, while it was recorded at 9.65 for the last single week of trading, and 19.31 for the last 200 days.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. [RPTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Repare Therapeutics Inc. [RPTX]

There are presently around $287 million, or 91.70% of RPTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPTX stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 5,858,776, which is approximately 20.582% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,322,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.07 million in RPTX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $25.72 million in RPTX stock with ownership of nearly -2.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RPTX] by around 2,753,584 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,459,975 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 27,577,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,791,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPTX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 372,731 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,980,719 shares during the same period.