Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] Stock trading around $57.75 per share: What’s Next?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] surged by $2.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $57.79 during the day while it closed the day at $57.75. The company report on May 18, 2022 that CELEBRITY CRUISES SAILS INTO DIGITAL FRONTIER WITH ITS FIRST-EVER NFT.

Launches NFT Collection Designed by Renowned Brazilian Visual Artist Rubem Robierb.

Each NFT Includes an Invitation for Two to Exclusive Naming Ceremony for New Ship, Celebrity Beyond, this November in Fort Lauderdale.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock has also gained 13.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RCL stock has declined by -19.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.14% and lost -24.90% year-on date.

The market cap for RCL stock reached $14.05 billion, with 254.82 million shares outstanding and 219.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 3019338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $84.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 3.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.09.

RCL stock trade performance evaluation

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.04. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -25.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.27 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.93, while it was recorded at 57.02 for the last single week of trading, and 78.55 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.82 and a Gross Margin at -159.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -343.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,694 million, or 76.70% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 28,886,916, which is approximately 5.571% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,355,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.21 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly -8.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 327 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 15,002,562 shares. Additionally, 281 investors decreased positions by around 11,243,497 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 166,202,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,448,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,588,688 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,046,241 shares during the same period.