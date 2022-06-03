ROTH Capital slashes price target on Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] – find out why.

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.12% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.33%. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Callon Petroleum Company Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) (“Callon” or the “Company”) today reported results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, CPE stock rose by 22.03%. The one-year Callon Petroleum Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.96. The average equity rating for CPE stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.27 billion, with 61.49 million shares outstanding and 60.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, CPE stock reached a trading volume of 7133193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPE shares is $83.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Callon Petroleum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $64 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Callon Petroleum Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on CPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callon Petroleum Company is set at 4.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPE in the course of the last twelve months was 7.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.33. With this latest performance, CPE shares gained by 10.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.67 for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.32, while it was recorded at 58.18 for the last single week of trading, and 51.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Callon Petroleum Company Fundamentals:

Callon Petroleum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

CPE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callon Petroleum Company go to 16.00%.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,164 million, or 83.80% of CPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPE stocks are: KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 11,700,780, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,607,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $475.15 million in CPE stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $457.29 million in CPE stock with ownership of nearly -17.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

136 institutional holders increased their position in Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE] by around 6,326,849 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 7,680,470 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 36,644,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,652,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPE stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,990,339 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,653,039 shares during the same period.