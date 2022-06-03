RBC Capital Mkts lifts Dynatrace Inc. [DT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] surged by $2.46 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $41.66 during the day while it closed the day at $41.33. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Research Reveals 75% of CISOs Are Worried Too Many Application Vulnerabilities Leak Into Production, Despite a Multi-Layered Security Approach.

79% of CISOs say continuous runtime vulnerability management is an essential capability to keep up with the expanding complexity of modern multicloud environments.

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today the findings of an independent global survey of 1,300 chief information security officers (CISOs) in large-size organizations. The research reveals that the speed and complexity created by using multicloud environments, multiple coding languages, and open source software libraries are making vulnerability management more difficult. 75% of CISOs say that despite having a multi-layered security posture, persistent coverage gaps allow vulnerabilities into production. This highlights the growing need for observability and security to converge, paving the way toward AISecDevOps practices. This will empower organizations with a more effective way of managing vulnerabilities at runtime, and the ability to detect and block attacks in real time. The complimentary report, Observability and security must converge to enable effective vulnerability management, is available for download.

Dynatrace Inc. stock has also gained 9.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DT stock has declined by -4.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.97% and lost -31.52% year-on date.

The market cap for DT stock reached $11.64 billion, with 285.32 million shares outstanding and 195.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, DT reached a trading volume of 3805881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dynatrace Inc. [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $49.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $68 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $45, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on DT stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DT shares from 70 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 49.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DT stock trade performance evaluation

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.57. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.35 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.48, while it was recorded at 38.73 for the last single week of trading, and 55.57 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +78.16. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.19.

Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dynatrace Inc. [DT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 14.90%.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,442 million, or 96.60% of DT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 84,298,270, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,419,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $715.98 million in DT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $520.96 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 15.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatrace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 220 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 26,388,528 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 26,094,821 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 216,146,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,629,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,907,071 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 5,304,834 shares during the same period.