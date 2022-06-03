Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF] moved up 0.63: Why It’s Important

Raymond James Financial Inc. [NYSE: RJF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.63% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.65%. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Raymond James Completes Acquisition Of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc..

Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.

“The strategic and cultural fit between Raymond James and TriState has been continually reinforced as our teams have worked toward this point over the last few months,” said Raymond James Chair and CEO Paul Reilly. “Our collective focus on client-first values and a long-term horizon are unique and a true differentiator for our firms. I’m thrilled to officially welcome TriState Capital to the Raymond James family and look forward to continue growing together.”.

Over the last 12 months, RJF stock rose by 11.02%. The one-year Raymond James Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.63. The average equity rating for RJF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.85 billion, with 207.70 million shares outstanding and 185.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, RJF stock reached a trading volume of 3240383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RJF shares is $122.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RJF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Raymond James Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Raymond James Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on RJF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raymond James Financial Inc. is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for RJF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for RJF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.47.

RJF Stock Performance Analysis:

Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.65. With this latest performance, RJF shares dropped by -1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RJF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.20 for Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.30, while it was recorded at 97.98 for the last single week of trading, and 100.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Raymond James Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.29 and a Gross Margin at +95.84. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.55.

RJF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RJF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raymond James Financial Inc. go to 8.54%.

Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,770 million, or 80.10% of RJF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RJF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,050,433, which is approximately 1.906% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,398,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in RJF stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.14 billion in RJF stock with ownership of nearly 13.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raymond James Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in Raymond James Financial Inc. [NYSE:RJF] by around 15,810,066 shares. Additionally, 300 investors decreased positions by around 11,037,820 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 144,729,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,577,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RJF stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,202,573 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,245,996 shares during the same period.