PVH Corp. [PVH] Revenue clocked in at $9.15 billion, down -32.05% YTD: What’s Next?

PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] traded at a high on 06/02/22, posting a 1.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $72.47. The company report on June 1, 2022 that PVH Corp. Reports 2022 First Quarter Results Above Guidance.

First quarter revenue increased 2% to $2.123 billion compared to the prior year period (increased 7% on a constant currency basis) and exceeded guidance.

First quarter EPS of $1.94 exceeded guidance of $1.55 to $1.60.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3065061 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PVH Corp. stands at 4.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.25%.

The market cap for PVH stock reached $4.84 billion, with 69.60 million shares outstanding and 67.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, PVH reached a trading volume of 3065061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PVH Corp. [PVH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PVH shares is $105.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PVH Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $140 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for PVH Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $156, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PVH Corp. is set at 3.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for PVH in the course of the last twelve months was 6.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has PVH stock performed recently?

PVH Corp. [PVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.27. With this latest performance, PVH shares dropped by -0.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.33 for PVH Corp. [PVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.13, while it was recorded at 71.04 for the last single week of trading, and 96.06 for the last 200 days.

PVH Corp. [PVH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PVH Corp. [PVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.58 and a Gross Margin at +58.18. PVH Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.41.

PVH Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for PVH Corp. [PVH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH Corp. go to -6.04%.

Insider trade positions for PVH Corp. [PVH]

There are presently around $4,726 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PVH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,147,225, which is approximately -1.147% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,836,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $557.23 million in PVH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $551.33 million in PVH stock with ownership of nearly -0.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PVH Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH] by around 8,412,817 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 12,454,626 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 45,586,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,454,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PVH stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,554,742 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,646,713 shares during the same period.