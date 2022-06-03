NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] Stock trading around $0.84 per share: What’s Next?

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRXP] price surged by 47.48 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on May 26, 2022 that NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) Update on U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) Study of ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) in Critical COVID-19.

Based on a review of nearly 75% of the target enrollment of 640 patients, most of which have reached 90 days, the Independent DSMB overseeing the ACTIV-3b (TESICO) study determined that evaluation of aviptadil should cease due to futility.

ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) was the sole remaining investigational medicine in ACTIV-3b targeted at Critical COVID-19 patients.

A sum of 12505573 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 976.25K shares. NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $0.911 and dropped to a low of $0.57 until finishing in the latest session at $0.84.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.87. With this latest performance, NRXP shares dropped by -49.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.27 for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7924, while it was recorded at 0.6173 for the last single week of trading, and 5.5625 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -789.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -479.96.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

There are presently around $6 million, or 16.40% of NRXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRXP stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 6,259,781, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 47.27% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,075,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.61 million in NRXP stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.45 million in NRXP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:NRXP] by around 8,137,296 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 470,555 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,695,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,303,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRXP stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,852,558 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 267,470 shares during the same period.