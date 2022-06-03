Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] Revenue clocked in at $243.20 million, down -60.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KIND] traded at a high on 06/02/22, posting a 12.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.15. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Nextdoor Announces Share Repurchase Program.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The program authorizes up to $100 million of Class A common stock to be repurchased.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $100 million of its Class A common stock through June 30, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6653861 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stands at 7.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.93%.

The market cap for KIND stock reached $1.18 billion, with 381.88 million shares outstanding and 87.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, KIND reached a trading volume of 6653861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIND shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIND stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on KIND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

How has KIND stock performed recently?

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.10. With this latest performance, KIND shares dropped by -31.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.02 for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.47, while it was recorded at 2.89 for the last single week of trading, and 7.66 for the last 200 days.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.40 and a Current Ratio set at 21.40.

Insider trade positions for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]

There are presently around $213 million, or 76.50% of KIND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIND stocks are: BOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 6,957,234, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.58% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,707,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.78 million in KIND stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $15.4 million in KIND stock with ownership of nearly 10% of the company’s market capitalization.

61 institutional holders increased their position in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KIND] by around 25,881,145 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 19,388,336 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 30,768,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,037,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIND stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,484,934 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,938,062 shares during the same period.