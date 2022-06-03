MongoDB Inc. [MDB] Revenue clocked in at $873.80 million, down -45.84% YTD: What’s Next?

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ: MDB] price surged by 18.56 percent to reach at $44.89. The company report on June 2, 2022 that MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference and the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced that it will present at two upcoming conferences: Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA and the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL.

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon, and Senior Vice President of Finance, Serge Tanjga, will present at the Stifel Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 9:45 AM Eastern Time.

A sum of 4959829 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.62M shares. MongoDB Inc. shares reached a high of $290.89 and dropped to a low of $249.08 until finishing in the latest session at $286.70.

The one-year MDB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.99. The average equity rating for MDB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MongoDB Inc. [MDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $447.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for MongoDB Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $630, while Tigress Financial analysts kept a Buy rating on MDB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc. is set at 30.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.79.

MDB Stock Performance Analysis:

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.23. With this latest performance, MDB shares dropped by -16.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.81 for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 343.60, while it was recorded at 249.76 for the last single week of trading, and 425.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MongoDB Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc. [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.12 and a Gross Margin at +69.26. MongoDB Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.91.

MongoDB Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,677 million, or 90.70% of MDB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDB stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 8,234,101, which is approximately 14.982% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 6,445,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in MDB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.5 billion in MDB stock with ownership of nearly 7.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

324 institutional holders increased their position in MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ:MDB] by around 5,986,982 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 5,352,465 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 49,356,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,696,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDB stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 987,324 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 614,625 shares during the same period.