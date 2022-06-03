Market cap of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] reaches 20.00M – now what?

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: TOMZ] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.34 during the day while it closed the day at $1.00. The company report on May 20, 2022 that TOMI to Attend the INTERPHEX 2022 Technical Conference.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ:TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist brand of products, today announced that TOMI will attend the INTERPHEX 2022 Technical Conference, which takes place Tuesday, May 24 through Thursday, May 26 at the Javits Center in New York City. At the conference, TOMI will have its three main SteraMist mobile units, the Environment System, the Surface Unit, and the SteraPak, on display and available for demonstration.

INTERPHEX is designed to host and connect state-of-the-art market leaders in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries. TOMI thrives in this marketplace due to SteraMist iHP technology offering quick, six-log kill decontamination with impressive material compatibility that provides unique advantages over competitors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. stock has also gained 5.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TOMZ stock has inclined by 1.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.52% and lost -39.39% year-on date.

The market cap for TOMZ stock reached $20.00 million, with 19.72 million shares outstanding and 14.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 86.63K shares, TOMZ reached a trading volume of 11367735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOMZ shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOMZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOMZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

TOMZ stock trade performance evaluation

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.26. With this latest performance, TOMZ shares gained by 28.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOMZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.70 for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8409, while it was recorded at 0.9531 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2748 for the last 200 days.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -63.51 and a Gross Margin at +55.36. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.21.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.85.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.10% of TOMZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOMZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 452,989, which is approximately -18.987% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 120,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in TOMZ stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $80000.0 in TOMZ stock with ownership of nearly 65.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:TOMZ] by around 116,765 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 293,207 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 392,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 802,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOMZ stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 181,202 shares during the same period.