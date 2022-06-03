Market cap of MGM Resorts International [MGM] reaches 14.40B – now what?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] plunged by -$0.78 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $35.61 during the day while it closed the day at $34.19. The company report on May 17, 2022 that MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF THE OPERATIONS OF THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) (“MGM Resorts” or the “company”) today announced the closing of its transaction with Blackstone to acquire the operations of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (the “property” or “The Cosmopolitan”) for cash consideration of $1.625 billion. With the closing of the transaction, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas officially joins MGM Resorts’ roster of iconic brands along the Las Vegas Strip.

“This is a big moment for our company and for the Las Vegas Strip. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has already established itself as one of the Strip’s premier resorts with an iconic brand, well-curated experiences and a loyal customer base. We couldn’t be more excited to bring them into our portfolio of world-class operations,” said MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle. “We’re also thrilled to have the talented group of CoStars from The Cosmopolitan joining the MGM Resorts family. We look forward to improving upon The Cosmopolitan’s already strong results by offering their customers access to the extensive and exclusive amenities and other benefits only MGM Resorts can provide.”.

MGM Resorts International stock has also gained 9.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MGM stock has declined by -21.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.62% and lost -23.82% year-on date.

The market cap for MGM stock reached $14.40 billion, with 442.92 million shares outstanding and 349.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, MGM reached a trading volume of 5569265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $54.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $36 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on MGM stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MGM shares from 62 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MGM stock trade performance evaluation

MGM Resorts International [MGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.90. With this latest performance, MGM shares dropped by -18.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.67 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.94, while it was recorded at 34.12 for the last single week of trading, and 42.45 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,189 million, or 69.00% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,799,759, which is approximately -0.714% of the company’s market cap and around 15.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,396,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $888.12 million in MGM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $598.07 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly -1.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

297 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 18,966,760 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 41,036,342 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 231,356,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,359,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,445,350 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 4,422,941 shares during the same period.