Market cap of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] reaches 7.68M – now what?

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HSDT] gained 35.62% or 0.52 points to close at $1.98 with a heavy trading volume of 46568316 shares. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Launch of Patient Therapy Access Program for PoNS®.

New program seeks to expand access to patients suffering from multiple sclerosis (MS).

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced the launch of its Patient Therapy Access Program (“PTAP”), which will provide qualifying patients access to on-label Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (“PoNS”) Therapy at a significantly reduced price. PoNS is indicated in the U.S. for use as a short-term treatment of gait deficit in adults with mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is available by prescription only.

It opened the trading session at $2.29, the shares rose to $2.64 and dropped to $1.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HSDT points out that the company has recorded -70.80% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -86.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 32.74K shares, HSDT reached to a volume of 46568316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSDT shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSDT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84.

Trading performance analysis for HSDT stock

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.69. With this latest performance, HSDT shares dropped by -29.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.96 for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5658, while it was recorded at 1.4592 for the last single week of trading, and 7.1410 for the last 200 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3472.03 and a Gross Margin at +4.60. Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3473.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -239.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -175.62.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 24.20% of HSDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSDT stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 255,400, which is approximately 2.16% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 75,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in HSDT stocks shares; and WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $92000.0 in HSDT stock with ownership of nearly 9.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HSDT] by around 15,928 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 169,831 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 441,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 627,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSDT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 440 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 116,134 shares during the same period.