Market Analysts see Twilio Inc. [TWLO] falling to $110. Time to buy?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] closed the trading session at $109.21 on 06/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $98.30, while the highest price level was $110.98. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Twilio Welcomes Joyce Kim as Chief Marketing Officer.

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced Joyce Kim will be joining the company as Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to President of Revenue, Elena Donio. As Chief Marketing Officer, Kim will lead global marketing as the company executes its vision of becoming the leader in the emerging customer engagement category.

“It’s a crucial time for Twilio as we look to scale and embrace the unique opportunity to define a new category in technology,” said Elena Donio, President of Revenue. “With decades of experience across SaaS product positioning, demand generation and large scale developer community engagement, Joyce’s expertise directly lends itself to leading Twilio’s growing, global marketing organization. Joyce brings a great energy to Twilio, and I can’t wait to see what she builds.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -58.53 percent and weekly performance of 13.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, TWLO reached to a volume of 3687102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $211.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $155 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $290 to $300, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on TWLO stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TWLO shares from 400 to 350.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 9.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.90.

TWLO stock trade performance evaluation

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.11. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.25 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.57, while it was recorded at 105.57 for the last single week of trading, and 231.85 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,902 million, or 85.00% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,121,939, which is approximately 25.642% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,600,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $985.63 million in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly 3.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

505 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 27,325,029 shares. Additionally, 455 investors decreased positions by around 28,797,013 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 86,795,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,917,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,533,081 shares, while 188 institutional investors sold positions of 7,904,009 shares during the same period.