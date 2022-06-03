Market Analysts see Phillips 66 [PSX] gaining to $89. Time to buy?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] slipped around -0.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $103.00 at the close of the session, down -0.17%. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Phillips 66 Taps FreeWire Technologies to Support Its First EV Charging Program in U.S..

Companies to develop a program to deploy rapid-charging, battery-integrated technology, advancing their commitment to lower-carbon solutions.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) signed a letter of intent with FreeWire Technologies in support of its first electric-vehicle charging program in the United States, the two companies announced Wednesday.

Phillips 66 stock is now 42.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PSX Stock saw the intraday high of $104.05 and lowest of $101.655 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 104.01, which means current price is +41.32% above from all time high which was touched on 06/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, PSX reached a trading volume of 3020837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phillips 66 [PSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $106.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $104 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $104, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on PSX stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PSX shares from 97 to 104.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 3.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has PSX stock performed recently?

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.96. With this latest performance, PSX shares gained by 13.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.39 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.65, while it was recorded at 101.48 for the last single week of trading, and 80.36 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Phillips 66 [PSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to 8.10%.

Insider trade positions for Phillips 66 [PSX]

There are presently around $34,970 million, or 71.70% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,933,380, which is approximately 5.872% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,037,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.62 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.28 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly 7.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 792 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 35,392,703 shares. Additionally, 575 investors decreased positions by around 25,499,302 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 278,029,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,921,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,302,750 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 7,205,569 shares during the same period.