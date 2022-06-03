Market Analysts see PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [NASDAQ: PDSB] surged by $0.51 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.43 during the day while it closed the day at $4.22. The company report on June 2, 2022 that BioMed Stocks On the Move: PDSB, NMLSF, TNXP, AIMLF; Leaders Report Latest Advances in Antiviral Vaccines, Novel Therapeutics for Oncology, and Autism and HealthTech Wearables.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP), Nova Mentis Life Sciences (OTC: NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA), PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) and AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML). As the global pharma market surpasses $1.3 trillion dollars (Statista), emerging technologies and healthcare research innovations are unleashing new exponential growth opportunities. As the biotech sector rebounds from cyclical lows, institutional investors are increasingly eyeing early-stage biotech stocks for upside potential delivering alpha. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) CEO Frank Bedu-Addo: “FDA Fast Track Underscores Potential of Versamune Platform”PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of molecularly targeted cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T cell activating technologies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to PDS0101 in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab). PDS0101 in combination with KEYTRUDA® is being studied in the VERSATILE-002 Phase 2, open-label, multicenter trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck cancer in collaboration with Merck. PDSB CEO Frank Bedu-Addo, Ph.D, commented: “We are thrilled that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for PDS0101 in combination with KEYTRUDA®. The HPV-associated head and neck cancer prevalence continues to rise, leaving this affected group with limited treatment options to date. Receiving this designation underscores the potential of the Versamune® platform and the need for a new therapy that may improve outcomes for those with this devastating disease.” PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) NEWS: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/06/02/pds-biotechnology-nasdaq-pdsb-granted-fda-fast-track-designation-for-lead-candidate-pds0101/.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock has also loss -16.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PDSB stock has declined by -23.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.06% and lost -47.90% year-on date.

The market cap for PDSB stock reached $111.37 million, with 26.16 million shares outstanding and 23.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 311.49K shares, PDSB reached a trading volume of 16608266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDSB shares is $19.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDSB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on PDSB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDS Biotechnology Corporation is set at 0.58 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23.

PDSB stock trade performance evaluation

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.60. With this latest performance, PDSB shares dropped by -25.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDSB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.61 for PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.40, while it was recorded at 4.44 for the last single week of trading, and 8.75 for the last 200 days.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22 million, or 20.70% of PDSB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDSB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,093,885, which is approximately 7.787% of the company’s market cap and around 17.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 665,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 million in PDSB stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $1.98 million in PDSB stock with ownership of nearly 1.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

27 institutional holders increased their position in PDS Biotechnology Corporation [NASDAQ:PDSB] by around 848,537 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 796,124 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 4,324,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,968,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDSB stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 178,939 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 469,637 shares during the same period.