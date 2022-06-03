Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] Revenue clocked in at $6.26 billion, down -22.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [NASDAQ: LULU] jumped around 12.62 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $302.58 at the close of the session, up 4.35%. The company report on June 2, 2022 that lululemon athletica inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Revenue increased 32% to $1.6 billion.

Comparable sales increased 28%, or increased 29% on a constant dollar basis.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock is now -22.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LULU Stock saw the intraday high of $303.24 and lowest of $286.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 485.83, which means current price is +20.31% above from all time high which was touched on 04/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, LULU reached a trading volume of 4145602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LULU shares is $424.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LULU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $390 to $495, while Truist kept a Buy rating on LULU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lululemon Athletica Inc. is set at 16.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for LULU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for LULU in the course of the last twelve months was 36.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has LULU stock performed recently?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.08. With this latest performance, LULU shares dropped by -14.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LULU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.05 for Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 335.51, while it was recorded at 293.27 for the last single week of trading, and 373.35 for the last 200 days.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.11 and a Gross Margin at +57.54. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.37.

Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LULU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. go to 23.20%.

Insider trade positions for Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]

There are presently around $30,529 million, or 88.40% of LULU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LULU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,616,709, which is approximately -0.401% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 8,933,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.59 billion in LULU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.02 billion in LULU stock with ownership of nearly -0.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lululemon Athletica Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 460 institutional holders increased their position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. [NASDAQ:LULU] by around 7,799,448 shares. Additionally, 532 investors decreased positions by around 8,369,778 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 89,116,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,285,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LULU stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,378,895 shares, while 165 institutional investors sold positions of 1,214,432 shares during the same period.