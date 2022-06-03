Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] moved down -16.09: Why It’s Important

Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: LLNW] plunged by -$0.56 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.36 during the day while it closed the day at $2.92. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Limelight Networks to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of content delivery services and AppOps at the edge, today announced participation at the following investor conferences in June 2022:.

19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 (Virtual). Management will participate in one-on-one/small group meetings followed by a fireside chat at 3:35 p.m. ET.

Limelight Networks Inc. stock has also loss -15.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LLNW stock has declined by -23.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.75% and lost -14.87% year-on date.

The market cap for LLNW stock reached $389.15 million, with 135.53 million shares outstanding and 134.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, LLNW reached a trading volume of 6671162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLNW shares is $6.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLNW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Limelight Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price from $5 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Limelight Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $7, while Truist kept a Buy rating on LLNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Limelight Networks Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

LLNW stock trade performance evaluation

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.12. With this latest performance, LLNW shares dropped by -17.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.56 for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.24, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 3.52 for the last 200 days.

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Limelight Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Limelight Networks Inc. go to 15.00%.

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $291 million, or 61.70% of LLNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,241,194, which is approximately -0.801% of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 6,728,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.42 million in LLNW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $21.93 million in LLNW stock with ownership of nearly 0.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

93 institutional holders increased their position in Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:LLNW] by around 21,525,225 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 8,426,388 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 53,559,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,511,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLNW stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,040,257 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,996,701 shares during the same period.