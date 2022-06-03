Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell -16.62% so far this year. What now?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] price surged by 2.44 percent to reach at $0.98. The company report on May 27, 2022 that Macellum Issues Statement Regarding the Need for the Kohl’s Board to Complete a Value-Maximizing Sale as Retail Sector Peers Outperform.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Macellum Advisors GP, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Macellum” or “we”), a long-term holder of nearly 5% of the outstanding common shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) (“Kohl’s” or the “Company”), today issued the following statement regarding the Company and its Board of Directors (the “Board”) attributable to its Managing Partner, Jonathan Duskin:.

“The strong financial results recently released by Dillard’s, Macy’s and Nordstrom reinforce the massive value creation opportunities for well-run retailers executing credible plans. Indeed, retailers with clear value propositions, effective leadership teams and viable operating strategies are adapting to the post-pandemic economic landscape and starting to sustain profitable growth. The dismal results produced by Kohl’s in recent quarters cannot be blamed on economic headwinds, supply chain issues and sweeping deterioration of the industry. In our view, it is crystal clear that Kohl’s continues to lag peers and underperform because of its ineffective Board, weak management team and illogical three-year plan, which the market has already reacted extremely poorly to. Fortunately, there is a silver lining: Kohl’s is a uniquely positioned retailer with significant potential that can be unlocked by a better leadership team with a superior strategy. This week, shareholders were given a little insight into where the stock is headed if the Company is not sold. Reports indicate that several credible buyers remain interested in acquiring Kohl’s at a meaningful premium. We strongly urge all shareholders to insist the Board accept the best and highest offer received at the conclusion of the ongoing sale process. Lastly, we call on the Board to stop burning shareholder capital and enter into cash preservation mode until a deal is consummated.”.

A sum of 2803672 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.58M shares. Kohl’s Corporation shares reached a high of $41.61 and dropped to a low of $39.96 until finishing in the latest session at $41.18.

The one-year KSS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.08. The average equity rating for KSS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $52.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $70, while Gordon Haskett kept a Accumulate rating on KSS stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KSS shares from 66 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

KSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -28.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.16 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.82, while it was recorded at 41.35 for the last single week of trading, and 53.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kohl’s Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.65 and a Gross Margin at +36.83. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17.

Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

KSS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to 6.14%.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,861 million, or 96.30% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,665,946, which is approximately -2.898% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,711,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $470.82 million in KSS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $269.48 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly -7.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 18,532,961 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 27,401,603 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 74,997,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,932,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,663,951 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,147,044 shares during the same period.