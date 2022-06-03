International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Is Currently 0.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] gained 0.52% on the last trading session, reaching $140.15 price per share at the time. The company report on June 2, 2022 that IBM Study: Canadian CEOs rank Sustainability and Cyber Risk as 2022’s greatest challenges.

IBM Think Canada Conference: climate, cybersecurity and skills key focus for business.

56% of Canadian CEOs say sustainability is a significant challenge, a sharp increase from 31% in 2021.

International Business Machines Corporation represents 899.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $123.90 billion with the latest information. IBM stock price has been found in the range of $136.85 to $140.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, IBM reached a trading volume of 3720387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $143.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $136 to $124. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on IBM stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for IBM shares from 151 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.86.

Trading performance analysis for IBM stock

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.29. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.86 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.81, while it was recorded at 138.92 for the last single week of trading, and 131.30 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.25 and a Gross Margin at +53.72. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27.

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 13.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

There are presently around $70,447 million, or 57.10% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,002,099, which is approximately 1.917% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 66,591,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.28 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.5 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly 1.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,217 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 26,495,166 shares. Additionally, 954 investors decreased positions by around 23,742,570 shares, while 315 investors held positions by with 455,012,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 505,250,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,862,333 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 1,939,048 shares during the same period.