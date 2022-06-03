Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] Is Currently 3.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] gained 3.67% or 1.31 points to close at $36.99 with a heavy trading volume of 3503744 shares. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Howmet Aerospace Board Approves Preferred Stock Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) today declared a dividend of 93.75 cents per share on the outstanding $3.75 Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Class A Stock”) of the Company, to be paid on July 1, 2022 to the holders of record of the Class A Stock at the close of business on June 10, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $35.82, the shares rose to $37.01 and dropped to $35.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HWM points out that the company has recorded 34.95% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -34.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, HWM reached to a volume of 3503744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $41.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on HWM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 51.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for HWM stock

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.95. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.50 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.04, while it was recorded at 35.82 for the last single week of trading, and 32.84 for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.42 and a Gross Margin at +22.81. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38.

Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. go to 28.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]

There are presently around $13,603 million, or 91.90% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 41,065,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,915,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in HWM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.41 billion in HWM stock with ownership of nearly 10.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Howmet Aerospace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 26,702,606 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 33,276,144 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 321,278,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,257,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,726,665 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,871,964 shares during the same period.