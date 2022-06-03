HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] moved up 1.03: Why It’s Important

HDFC Bank Limited [NYSE: HDB] gained 1.03% on the last trading session, reaching $58.91 price per share at the time. The company report on July 28, 2021 that HDFC Bank Limited 20-F Available Online.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE : HDB) filed its Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2021 on July 28, 2021. Filings made by HDFC Bank Limited with SEC are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database via the direct link to its website located under “About Us/Investor-relations/SEC Filings” on HDFC Bank’s website, or via www.sec.gov. Shareholders/Members of the Bank may also write to Mr. Santosh Haldankar, Senior Vice President (Legal) & Company Secretary, HDFC Bank Limited, 2nd Floor, Zenith House, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai 400 034, India, santosh.haldankar@hdfcbank.com, requesting a hard copy of the completed audited financial statements free of charge.

HDFC Bank Limited represents 1.84 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $97.84 billion with the latest information. HDB stock price has been found in the range of $57.83 to $58.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, HDB reached a trading volume of 4477640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDB shares is $76.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for HDFC Bank Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for HDFC Bank Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HDFC Bank Limited is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for HDB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.40.

Trading performance analysis for HDB stock

HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.54. With this latest performance, HDB shares gained by 5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.95 for HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.26, while it was recorded at 58.12 for the last single week of trading, and 66.44 for the last 200 days.

HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.34. HDFC Bank Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.69.

Return on Total Capital for HDB is now 11.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.77. Additionally, HDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.85.

HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDFC Bank Limited go to 22.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]

Positions in HDFC Bank Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in HDFC Bank Limited [NYSE:HDB] by around 23,314,387 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 24,283,061 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 273,035,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,633,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HDB stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,942,961 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 767,387 shares during the same period.