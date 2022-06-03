Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Stock trading around $0.77 per share: What’s Next?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] price surged by 11.54 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Genius Brands International Announces its Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward will be Appearing Today on Cheddar.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands”) (NASDAQ: GNUS), a global brand management company that creates, produces, broadcasts, and licenses entertainment content for children, announces that the Company’s Chairman and CEO Andy Heyward will be a guest today, May 23, 2022, at approximately 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Cheddar News. Mr. Heyward will be discussing the recent 20-year deal to license the name, voice, and likeness of Stan Lee to Marvel Studios for use in its future feature films, television productions, and the Walt Disney Company for Disney theme parks, experiences, and consumer products. Mr. Heyward will also be discussing what the transaction means for Genius Brands, the outlook for the Company, and current trends in children’s programming.

Mr. Heyward will be joining Baker Machado & Hena Doba from Cheddar News. To listen to the interview, please go to the Cheddar website at https://cheddar.com/live.

A sum of 4187090 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.62M shares. Genius Brands International Inc. shares reached a high of $0.7704 and dropped to a low of $0.69 until finishing in the latest session at $0.77.

The one-year GNUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.6. The average equity rating for GNUS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNUS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Genius Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

GNUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.45. With this latest performance, GNUS shares gained by 7.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.09 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7922, while it was recorded at 0.7317 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1007 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Brands International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -698.88 and a Gross Margin at -191.04. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1604.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.93.

Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41 million, or 23.10% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,149,395, which is approximately -2.523% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,088,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.43 million in GNUS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.54 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly 3.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 2,726,716 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 5,366,181 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 50,642,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,735,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 551,589 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,101,038 shares during the same period.