For Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV], Analyst sees a drop to $220. What next?

Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE: VEEV] gained 14.72% on the last trading session, reaching $192.55 price per share at the time. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Veeva Vault Training Delivers Unified Digital Learning to More Than 200 Companies.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Complete and connected solution for documents, learning, and accredited training content transforms role-based qualification.

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that more than 200 organizations are using Veeva Vault Training for unified role-based training and qualification management. Fast-growing biotechs and top 20 pharmaceutical companies are enriching employee learning with Vault Training, completing more than 13 million total training assignments and driving an average of over 11,000 daily learner homepage views. The increase in adoption of Vault Training across life sciences is helping companies deliver a complete digital learning experience for end-users.

Veeva Systems Inc. represents 153.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.68 billion with the latest information. VEEV stock price has been found in the range of $175.70 to $195.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, VEEV reached a trading volume of 3551052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEEV shares is $245.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Veeva Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Veeva Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $275, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on VEEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veeva Systems Inc. is set at 9.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEEV in the course of the last twelve months was 37.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

Trading performance analysis for VEEV stock

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.29. With this latest performance, VEEV shares gained by 4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.80 for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 184.43, while it was recorded at 173.63 for the last single week of trading, and 247.16 for the last 200 days.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.31 and a Gross Margin at +72.03. Veeva Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.46.

Veeva Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veeva Systems Inc. go to 13.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]

There are presently around $20,825 million, or 91.70% of VEEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEEV stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 14,358,068, which is approximately 16.279% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,888,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in VEEV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.66 billion in VEEV stock with ownership of nearly 11.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veeva Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 374 institutional holders increased their position in Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE:VEEV] by around 12,664,920 shares. Additionally, 442 investors decreased positions by around 10,900,899 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 100,511,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,077,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEEV stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,496,394 shares, while 163 institutional investors sold positions of 1,448,202 shares during the same period.