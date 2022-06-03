Elastic N.V. [ESTC] Is Currently 18.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Elastic N.V. [NYSE: ESTC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.86% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.89%. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Elastic Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Q4 Revenue of $239.4 million, Up 35% year-over-year (37% in constant currency)Q4 Elastic Cloud Revenue of $87.7 million, Up 71% year-over-year (72% in constant currency)FY22 Revenue of $862.4 million, Up 42% year-over-year (41% in constant currency).

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced strong results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year (ended April 30, 2022).

Over the last 12 months, ESTC stock dropped by -43.30%. The one-year Elastic N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.01. The average equity rating for ESTC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.39 billion, with 93.02 million shares outstanding and 75.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, ESTC stock reached a trading volume of 3062247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Elastic N.V. [ESTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESTC shares is $116.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Elastic N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $185 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Elastic N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $230 to $124, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on ESTC stock. On January 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ESTC shares from 180 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elastic N.V. is set at 5.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESTC in the course of the last twelve months was 1277.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

ESTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Elastic N.V. [ESTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.89. With this latest performance, ESTC shares dropped by -0.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.12 for Elastic N.V. [ESTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.24, while it was recorded at 64.37 for the last single week of trading, and 116.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Elastic N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elastic N.V. [ESTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.28 and a Gross Margin at +65.85. Elastic N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.27.

Return on Total Capital for ESTC is now -27.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elastic N.V. [ESTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.25. Additionally, ESTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elastic N.V. [ESTC] managed to generate an average of -$59,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Elastic N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ESTC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elastic N.V. go to 2.80%.

Elastic N.V. [ESTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,289 million, or 77.50% of ESTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESTC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,996,574, which is approximately -13.654% of the company’s market cap and around 9.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,038,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $435.99 million in ESTC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $347.86 million in ESTC stock with ownership of nearly 4.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elastic N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in Elastic N.V. [NYSE:ESTC] by around 11,961,130 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 16,871,125 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 40,414,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,247,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESTC stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,820,141 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 5,100,821 shares during the same period.