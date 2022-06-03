Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] fell -14.11% so far this year. What now?

Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ: COST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.70% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.79%. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports May Sales Results.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $18.23 billion for the retail month of May, the four weeks ended May 29, 2022, an increase of 16.9 percent from $15.59 billion last year.

For the thirty-nine weeks ended May 29, 2022, the Company reported net sales of $165.56 billion, an increase of 16.5 percent from $142.17 billion during the similar period last year.

Over the last 12 months, COST stock rose by 27.02%. The one-year Costco Wholesale Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.68. The average equity rating for COST stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $213.47 billion, with 443.62 million shares outstanding and 442.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, COST stock reached a trading volume of 4939455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COST shares is $558.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Costco Wholesale Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $610 to $615. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $560 to $565, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on COST stock. On March 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for COST shares from 560 to 580.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costco Wholesale Corporation is set at 19.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for COST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for COST in the course of the last twelve months was 6886.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

COST Stock Performance Analysis:

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.79. With this latest performance, COST shares dropped by -7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 530.75, while it was recorded at 469.31 for the last single week of trading, and 510.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Costco Wholesale Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.73 and a Gross Margin at +12.88. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.56.

Return on Total Capital for COST is now 24.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.95. Additionally, COST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] managed to generate an average of $17,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 116.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.41.Costco Wholesale Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

COST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costco Wholesale Corporation go to 12.62%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $138,195 million, or 69.00% of COST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,028,886, which is approximately 1.245% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,340,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.32 billion in COST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.7 billion in COST stock with ownership of nearly 4.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Costco Wholesale Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1,340 institutional holders increased their position in Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ:COST] by around 14,745,343 shares. Additionally, 1,226 investors decreased positions by around 13,393,882 shares, while 404 investors held positions by with 274,263,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,402,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COST stock had 181 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,579,145 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 743,856 shares during the same period.