Confluent Inc. [CFLT] Revenue clocked in at $437.00 million, down -70.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] price surged by 9.32 percent to reach at $1.94. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Organizations with Real-Time Data Streams See Higher Revenues and Happier Customers, Confluent Report Finds.

Global survey of IT and engineering leaders shows more than 3 out of 4 businesses would lose customers without access to real-time data streams.

More than 80% of organizations report real-time data streams are critical to building responsive business processes and rich, customer experiences.

A sum of 3296134 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.39M shares. Confluent Inc. shares reached a high of $23.23 and dropped to a low of $20.64 until finishing in the latest session at $22.76.

The one-year CFLT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.87. The average equity rating for CFLT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Confluent Inc. [CFLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $48.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $90 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.75.

CFLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.58. With this latest performance, CFLT shares dropped by -26.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.74% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.99 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.95, while it was recorded at 21.16 for the last single week of trading, and 54.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Confluent Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Confluent Inc. [CFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.56 and a Gross Margin at +64.60. Confluent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.90.

Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

CFLT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Confluent Inc. go to 35.80%.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,889 million, or 76.70% of CFLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,688,776, which is approximately 241.606% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 7,971,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.97 million in CFLT stocks shares; and DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $152.59 million in CFLT stock with ownership of nearly 6.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Confluent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ:CFLT] by around 29,531,579 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 27,377,063 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 33,822,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,731,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFLT stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,448,012 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 13,866,598 shares during the same period.