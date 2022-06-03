Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Is Currently -0.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] loss -0.62% or -0.2 points to close at $32.32 with a heavy trading volume of 3783911 shares. The company report on June 2, 2022 that CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES CAREY BARTELL EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORPORATE SECRETARY.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced the appointment of Carey Bartell to executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, effective June 6, 2022.

“For more than six years, Carey has been a valuable Conagra leader who has served as vice president and chief counsel leading the company’s litigation efforts and compliance programs,” said Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer, Conagra Brands. “Her more than 20 years of experience combined with her passion and business expertise make her the right leader for this critical role.”.

It opened the trading session at $32.39, the shares rose to $32.64 and dropped to $31.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAG points out that the company has recorded 6.14% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -7.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, CAG reached to a volume of 3783911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $35.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 137.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for CAG stock

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -7.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.52 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.40, while it was recorded at 32.77 for the last single week of trading, and 33.66 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 0.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

There are presently around $13,300 million, or 87.10% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,738,710, which is approximately 1.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,420,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in CAG stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.15 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly -26.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

369 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 38,950,929 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 32,202,223 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 337,837,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 408,991,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,238,978 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 3,222,183 shares during the same period.