Ciena Corporation [CIEN] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $66

Ciena Corporation [NYSE: CIEN] traded at a low on 06/02/22, posting a -1.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $50.68. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Ciena Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended April 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4400327 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ciena Corporation stands at 4.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.02%.

The market cap for CIEN stock reached $7.45 billion, with 154.15 million shares outstanding and 150.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, CIEN reached a trading volume of 4400327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ciena Corporation [CIEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIEN shares is $77.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ciena Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Ciena Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CIEN stock. On December 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CIEN shares from 65 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ciena Corporation is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIEN in the course of the last twelve months was 18.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

How has CIEN stock performed recently?

Ciena Corporation [CIEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, CIEN shares dropped by -10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.77 for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.36, while it was recorded at 51.15 for the last single week of trading, and 60.19 for the last 200 days.

Ciena Corporation [CIEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ciena Corporation [CIEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.57 and a Gross Margin at +44.25. Ciena Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.06.

Ciena Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ciena Corporation go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]

There are presently around $6,980 million, or 92.70% of CIEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,906,925, which is approximately 2.53% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,357,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $737.26 million in CIEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $452.77 million in CIEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ciena Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Ciena Corporation [NYSE:CIEN] by around 14,933,952 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 15,858,497 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 105,135,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,927,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIEN stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,486,414 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 3,044,025 shares during the same period.