Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] Revenue clocked in at $7.87 billion, up 6.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE: CP] gained 4.53% or 3.31 points to close at $76.36 with a heavy trading volume of 3639515 shares. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Canadian Pacific announces multi-year agreement with CMA CGM.

Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today announced a new multi-year agreement with CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics. CP will become CMA CGM’s primary rail provider in Canada, servicing the ports of Vancouver, Montreal and Saint John, N.B.

“CP is proud to provide CMA CGM with safe and reliable service that includes the shortest route miles to key markets,” said John Brooks, CP Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer. “CP’s dedication to best-in-class service is enabling supply chain recovery that will drive future growth opportunities for the North American economy.”.

It opened the trading session at $73.17, the shares rose to $76.55 and dropped to $73.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CP points out that the company has recorded 11.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -18.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, CP reached to a volume of 3639515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $83.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CP shares from 73 to 87.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 51.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for CP stock

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.65. With this latest performance, CP shares gained by 5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.50 for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.44, while it was recorded at 72.42 for the last single week of trading, and 73.12 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.28 and a Gross Margin at +42.79. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited go to 9.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]

There are presently around $49,303 million, or 69.50% of CP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 55,860,385, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 52,102,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.81 billion in CP stocks shares; and WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.47 billion in CP stock with ownership of nearly 5.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 370 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE:CP] by around 72,481,059 shares. Additionally, 467 investors decreased positions by around 70,920,387 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 531,521,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 674,922,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CP stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,442,020 shares, while 158 institutional investors sold positions of 25,157,560 shares during the same period.