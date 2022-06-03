Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] Revenue clocked in at $4.28 billion, up 1.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: BLMN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.96% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.71%. The company report on April 29, 2022 that Bloomin’ Brands Announces 2022 Q1 Financial Results.

Q1 Combined U.S. Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth of 14.0%.

Q1 Diluted EPS of $0.73 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.80.

Over the last 12 months, BLMN stock dropped by -24.43%. The one-year Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.42. The average equity rating for BLMN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.83 billion, with 89.36 million shares outstanding and 84.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, BLMN stock reached a trading volume of 2874722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLMN shares is $29.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLMN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $28 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $36, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on BLMN stock. On February 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BLMN shares from 34 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLMN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

BLMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.71. With this latest performance, BLMN shares dropped by -7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.13 for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.23, while it was recorded at 21.16 for the last single week of trading, and 21.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bloomin’ Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.96 and a Gross Margin at +13.92. Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 195.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

BLMN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. go to 6.30%.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,994 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,152,121, which is approximately 13.034% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,595,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.26 million in BLMN stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $117.42 million in BLMN stock with ownership of nearly 171.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

157 institutional holders increased their position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:BLMN] by around 13,844,688 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 13,587,909 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 68,111,738 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,544,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLMN stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,703,255 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,356,869 shares during the same period.