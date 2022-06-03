Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] is -39.81% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] gained 6.48% on the last trading session, reaching $7.56 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2022 that David Mucciacciaro appointed SVP & CCO of Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced the appointment of Mr. David Mucciacciaro as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective May 23rd, 2022. Mr. Mucciacciaro will succeed Mr. Rob Campbell, who is retiring after serving as Ballard’s CCO since 2017. Mr. Campbell will continue to support the CCO transition process through July 2022.

Randy MacEwen, Ballard’s President & CEO, commented, “I am excited to welcome David to the Ballard team. David brings over 25 years of global commercial leadership experience from the automotive industry. His complementary experience and skill set will be highly valuable to Ballard as we transition into commercial scale deployment in coming years.”.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. represents 297.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.11 billion with the latest information. BLDP stock price has been found in the range of $7.06 to $7.665.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 3772431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $10, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84.

Trading performance analysis for BLDP stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.04. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.88 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.07, while it was recorded at 7.42 for the last single week of trading, and 12.41 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.64 and a Gross Margin at +10.42. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.36.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.60 and a Current Ratio set at 15.40.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

There are presently around $597 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,147,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.84 million in BLDP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $32.19 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly -41.527% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 11,505,654 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 17,076,655 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 55,506,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,089,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,212,082 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 6,004,727 shares during the same period.