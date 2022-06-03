Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Stock trading around $1.61 per share: What’s Next?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] gained 0.62% on the last trading session, reaching $1.61 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Agenus Advances Portfolio with 6 Clinical Collaborations.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of therapeutics designed to activate the immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that it has entered into 3 new clinical collaborations with Targovax, Oxford BioTherapeutics, and Immunogenesis, doubling its current number of clinical collaborations. These 6 collaborations span a range of Agenus’ clinical assets, including botensilimab (Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4), balstilimab (anti-PD-1), zalifrelimab (anti-CTLA-4), and QS-21 STIMULON™.

Agenus is pursuing partnerships with companies developing agents with complementary mechanisms, paving the way for promising immunotherapy combinations to address immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment. The combination studies are being sponsored and executed by our collaborators, with drug supply and scientific support provided by Agenus. This strategy, enabled by in-house integrated manufacturing and scientific capabilities, positions Agenus to achieve the insights and advances needed to drive development on accelerated timelines.

Agenus Inc. represents 258.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $405.40 million with the latest information. AGEN stock price has been found in the range of $1.53 to $1.6101.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 3183921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. On October 28, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for AGEN shares from 10 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

Trading performance analysis for AGEN stock

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.03. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -14.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.31 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0328, while it was recorded at 1.5980 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4819 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agenus Inc. [AGEN]

There are presently around $217 million, or 51.20% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,402,409, which is approximately 4.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,955,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.73 million in AGEN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $28.41 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly -16.118% of the company’s market capitalization.

82 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 23,334,774 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 21,534,118 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 90,887,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,756,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,293,044 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,352,938 shares during the same period.