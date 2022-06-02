why Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.44

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: MDRX] loss -0.06% on the last trading session, reaching $17.08 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Veradigm Presentations at ISPOR 2022 Highlight Broader Access to and Integration of Real-world Data Sources.

Covid-19 Dashboard highlights risk factors for unvaccinated, vaccination gaps, and social disparities.

Researchers from Veradigm®, a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions, will present health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) data on Covid-19, diabetes, NASH (Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis), and cardiovascular disease at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) in Washington, D.C. from May 15-18, 2022.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. represents 115.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.99 billion with the latest information. MDRX stock price has been found in the range of $16.795 to $17.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, MDRX reached a trading volume of 5423575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDRX shares is $23.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on MDRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for MDRX stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, MDRX shares dropped by -15.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.99 for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.33, while it was recorded at 17.07 for the last single week of trading, and 17.93 for the last 200 days.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.79 and a Gross Margin at +38.28. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]

There are presently around $2,053 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,000,787, which is approximately -3.546% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,852,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $236.74 million in MDRX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $165.45 million in MDRX stock with ownership of nearly -4.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:MDRX] by around 13,273,305 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 16,637,695 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 90,244,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,155,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDRX stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,559,487 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 958,003 shares during the same period.