Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] closed the trading session at $43.26 on 06/01/22. The day's price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.79, while the highest price level was $43.99.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.06 percent and weekly performance of 2.80 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.43M shares, WBA reached to a volume of 4689993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $47.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $56 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $55, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on WBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 18.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

WBA stock trade performance evaluation

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, WBA shares gained by 1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.39 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.34, while it was recorded at 43.26 for the last single week of trading, and 47.81 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 2.29%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,924 million, or 60.90% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,003,949, which is approximately -0.421% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,751,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.53 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.18 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly 6.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

679 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 45,845,185 shares. Additionally, 587 investors decreased positions by around 39,133,080 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 415,237,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,215,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,002,978 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 7,566,639 shares during the same period.