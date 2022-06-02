Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] Revenue clocked in at $6.79 billion, down -19.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [NYSE: VSCO] surged by $3.68 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $46.78 during the day while it closed the day at $44.89. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Victoria’s Secret & Co. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Diluted EPS of $0.93 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.11.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock has also gained 11.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VSCO stock has declined by -17.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.30% and lost -19.18% year-on date.

The market cap for VSCO stock reached $3.88 billion, with 87.10 million shares outstanding and 82.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, VSCO reached a trading volume of 5041469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSCO shares is $69.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $85, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on VSCO stock. On November 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VSCO shares from 90 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Victoria’s Secret & Co. is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

VSCO stock trade performance evaluation

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.53. With this latest performance, VSCO shares dropped by -8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.30% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.08 for Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.09, while it was recorded at 42.95 for the last single week of trading, and 53.70 for the last 200 days.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,246 million, or 97.50% of VSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSCO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,140,180, which is approximately 5.564% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,090,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $333.43 million in VSCO stocks shares; and WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, currently with $306.99 million in VSCO stock with ownership of nearly 3.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

141 institutional holders increased their position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. [NYSE:VSCO] by around 9,126,162 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 12,726,008 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 56,922,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,774,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSCO stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,050,884 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 6,003,539 shares during the same period.