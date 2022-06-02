United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] moved down -1.93: Why It’s Important

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.93% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.98%. The company report on May 6, 2022 that UMC Reports Sales for April 2022.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of April 2022.

Over the last 12 months, UMC stock dropped by -8.76%. The one-year United Microelectronics Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.64. The average equity rating for UMC stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.58 billion, with 2.46 billion shares outstanding and 2.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.49M shares, UMC stock reached a trading volume of 5175448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $9.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for United Microelectronics Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.40 to $7.30, while Bernstein kept a Underperform rating on UMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

UMC Stock Performance Analysis:

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.98. With this latest performance, UMC shares gained by 6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.10 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.46, while it was recorded at 8.66 for the last single week of trading, and 10.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Microelectronics Corporation Fundamentals:

United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

UMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to 34.10%.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] Insider Position Details

Positions in United Microelectronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE:UMC] by around 31,873,997 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 17,180,886 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 78,539,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,593,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMC stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,694,294 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 3,609,022 shares during the same period.