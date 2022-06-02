Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] fell -47.61% so far this year. What now?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE: TPX] price plunged by -6.56 percent to reach at -$1.73. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Tempur Sealy Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, “Company” or “Tempur Sealy”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable on May 26, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2022.

A sum of 4686648 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.17M shares. Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares reached a high of $25.40 and dropped to a low of $24.55 until finishing in the latest session at $24.64.

The one-year TPX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.4. The average equity rating for TPX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPX shares is $37.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock. On February 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TPX shares from 30 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempur Sealy International Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

TPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.14. With this latest performance, TPX shares dropped by -12.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.68 for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.66, while it was recorded at 25.63 for the last single week of trading, and 39.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tempur Sealy International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.88 and a Gross Margin at +43.45. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.38.

Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

TPX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. go to 14.50%.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,561 million, or 99.12% of TPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,810,472, which is approximately -16.886% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,609,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $464.36 million in TPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $411.15 million in TPX stock with ownership of nearly -0.331% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tempur Sealy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE:TPX] by around 25,250,800 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 34,500,059 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 113,201,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,952,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,120,331 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 12,576,800 shares during the same period.