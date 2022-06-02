Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] is -32.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] gained 2.33% on the last trading session, reaching $78.50 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Bolthouse Farms Acquires Evolution Fresh From Starbucks.

Bolthouse Farms, portfolio company of Butterfly, aligns powerhouse juice brands to propel Evolution Fresh forward; Starbucks to focus efforts on the growth of its core business.

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Bolthouse Farms today announced entry into a definitive agreement for Bolthouse Farms to acquire the brand and business of Evolution Fresh. The partners (employees) that support the business will also transition to Bolthouse Farms upon close of the transaction.

Starbucks Corporation represents 1.15 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $87.43 billion with the latest information. SBUX stock price has been found in the range of $76.55 to $79.655.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.28M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 23315521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $94.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $120 to $91. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $91, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 62.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for SBUX stock

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.92. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.78 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.29, while it was recorded at 74.98 for the last single week of trading, and 100.20 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.05 and a Gross Margin at +22.70. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.45.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 26.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.44. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $10,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 7.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

There are presently around $60,744 million, or 70.00% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 101,414,654, which is approximately 2.77% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,603,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.88 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.54 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -4.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,113 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 73,131,232 shares. Additionally, 1,217 investors decreased positions by around 84,881,516 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 633,848,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 791,861,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,762,846 shares, while 251 institutional investors sold positions of 5,276,706 shares during the same period.