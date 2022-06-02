Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] gain 3.06% so far this year. What now?

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.73% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.80%. The company report on June 1, 2022 that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INVESTS IN SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL PILOT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY.

Carrier’s first-of-its-kind investment supports the development of technology intended to commercialize sustainable aviation fuel .

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (“Southwest” or the “Company”) today announces an investment into SAFFiRE Renewables, LLC (SAFFiRE), a company formed by D3MAX, LLC (D3MAX), as part of a Department of Energy (DOE)-backed project to develop and produce scalable, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Funded with a DOE grant matched by Southwest’s investment, SAFFiRE is expected to utilize technology developed by the DOE’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to convert corn stover, a widely available waste feedstock in the U.S., into renewable ethanol that then would be upgraded into SAF.

Over the last 12 months, LUV stock dropped by -27.47%. The one-year Southwest Airlines Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.44. The average equity rating for LUV stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.72 billion, with 592.00 million shares outstanding and 590.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.85M shares, LUV stock reached a trading volume of 4691235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $56.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $50, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 9.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

LUV Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.80. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -5.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.03 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.88, while it was recorded at 44.65 for the last single week of trading, and 46.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwest Airlines Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.82 and a Gross Margin at +7.34. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.61.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,874 million, or 78.10% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,028,745, which is approximately 1.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 53,554,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.46 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.87 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -0.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 464 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 36,940,493 shares. Additionally, 448 investors decreased positions by around 38,371,627 shares, while 203 investors held positions by with 379,861,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,173,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,029,679 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,351,354 shares during the same period.