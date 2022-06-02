Societe Generale slashes price target on Unilever PLC [UL] – find out why.

Unilever PLC [NYSE: UL] price surged by 9.89 percent to reach at $4.35. The company report on May 18, 2022 that United We Stand: Unilever Supports Systemic Change for LGBTQI+ Communities.

Five locations will continue to receive ongoing support to increase access to services for local LGBTQI+ community members in the fourth year of United We Stand campaign.

Ahead of this year’s Pride Month, Unilever U.S. announces its fourth year of United We Stand, a long-term, year-round commitment to improve conditions for LGBTQI+ communities across the nation. United We Stand focuses on geographical areas that scored the lowest in Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index. Programming in 2022 will remain in five U.S. municipalities with limited LGBTQI+ support services: Monroe, La., Moore, Okla., Clemson, S.C., Florence, Ala., and Southern Missouri.

A sum of 22706575 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.15M shares. Unilever PLC shares reached a high of $48.4972 and dropped to a low of $46.75 until finishing in the latest session at $48.33.

The one-year UL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.05. The average equity rating for UL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Unilever PLC [UL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UL shares is $62.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Unilever PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Unilever PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unilever PLC is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for UL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

UL Stock Performance Analysis:

Unilever PLC [UL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.75. With this latest performance, UL shares gained by 4.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.09 for Unilever PLC [UL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.28, while it was recorded at 44.94 for the last single week of trading, and 50.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Unilever PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unilever PLC [UL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.37 and a Gross Margin at +42.30. Unilever PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.53.

Return on Total Capital for UL is now 20.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unilever PLC [UL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.45. Additionally, UL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unilever PLC [UL] managed to generate an average of $35,126 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Unilever PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

UL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unilever PLC go to 6.90%.

Unilever PLC [UL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,326 million, or 9.60% of UL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,766,211, which is approximately -2.696% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 17,225,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $757.57 million in UL stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $375.0 million in UL stock with ownership of nearly -15.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unilever PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 488 institutional holders increased their position in Unilever PLC [NYSE:UL] by around 21,146,591 shares. Additionally, 543 investors decreased positions by around 34,205,262 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 179,441,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,793,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UL stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,556,711 shares, while 163 institutional investors sold positions of 5,583,775 shares during the same period.